Sinclair College names new provost

Sinclair Community College has named Anthony Ponder, the dean of science, mathematics and engineering division, the new provost of the college.
As provost, he will be responsible for leading student instruction, strategic planning in technology and day-to-day operations of the college. He also will oversee other student education and academic support operations, according to the college.
He will begin the role on Feb. 1, Sinclair said in a press release.
Ponder holds a bachelor’s degree from The Ohio State University, a master’s degree from Wright State University, and a doctorate in community college leadership from Ferris State University, Sinclair said.
He has been at Sinclair since 1991 when he joined as an instructor in the mathematics department. He was promoted to professor in 2005 and has served in his dean role since August 2012.
Sinclair President Steve Johnson said Ponder’s academic and administrative leadership and commitment to identifying and executing creative solutions makes him the ideal candidate.
“The Provost position is one of the most critical leadership roles at Sinclair and we are thrilled to have Dr. Ponder leading our academic and college credit endeavors,” Johnson said.
Ponder called the new position an “honor.”
“I look forward to advancing our strategic priorities of alignment, growth, and equity to ensure students, faculty, and staff achieve their educational and professional goals,” Ponder said.
About the Author