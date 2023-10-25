Signature gathering for new redistricting amendment delayed by typo

The campaign behind a citizen-initiated amendment to create an independent, citizen-led redistricting commission in Ohio announced its decision Wednesday to resubmit its proposal to the Ohio Attorney General after finding a typo in their paperwork that had been approved early this month.

Citizens Not Politicians sent out a news release Wednesday afternoon detailing the flub. Apparently, while the full text of the amendment prescribes that the citizen redistricting commission come up with new legislative maps by Sept. 19, 2025, the written synopsis of the proposal stated that the deadline would be Sept. 15.

Campaign spokesperson Chris Davey said the proposal will be resubmitted to the Ohio Attorney General soon and should have no impact on “our ability to get it done.”

“We are quickly addressing the typo and moving forward because it’s critical that we end gerrymandering in Ohio by putting citizens — not politicians and their cronies — in charge of drawing legislative maps,” Davey said.

The campaign was previously approved to begin gathering signatures on its proposal. The campaign needs to collect over 413,000 valid signatures from Ohio voters before a July 3, 2024 deadline in order to achieve its goal of appearing on the presidential ballot in November 2024.

This will be the fourth time the campaign submits to the Ohio AG Dave Yost. He’ll have 10 days to approve or reject their submission. On the first two occasions, Yost denied the submission due to its written summary not being a complete representation of the amendment. On the third occasion, he allowed the amendment but apparently missed the clerical error.

This also means the campaign will have to once again go through the Ohio Ballot Board, which decides whether proposed amendments contain one or more constitutional amendments. The board previously approved the campaign’s submission on Oct. 12 and would be expected to do so again, but each governmental hurdle eats up valuable time for the campaign.