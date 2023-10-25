Signature gathering for new redistricting amendment delayed by typo

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Local News
By
Oct 25, 2023
X

The campaign behind a citizen-initiated amendment to create an independent, citizen-led redistricting commission in Ohio announced its decision Wednesday to resubmit its proposal to the Ohio Attorney General after finding a typo in their paperwork that had been approved early this month.

Citizens Not Politicians sent out a news release Wednesday afternoon detailing the flub. Apparently, while the full text of the amendment prescribes that the citizen redistricting commission come up with new legislative maps by Sept. 19, 2025, the written synopsis of the proposal stated that the deadline would be Sept. 15.

Campaign spokesperson Chris Davey said the proposal will be resubmitted to the Ohio Attorney General soon and should have no impact on “our ability to get it done.”

“We are quickly addressing the typo and moving forward because it’s critical that we end gerrymandering in Ohio by putting citizens — not politicians and their cronies — in charge of drawing legislative maps,” Davey said.

The campaign was previously approved to begin gathering signatures on its proposal. The campaign needs to collect over 413,000 valid signatures from Ohio voters before a July 3, 2024 deadline in order to achieve its goal of appearing on the presidential ballot in November 2024.

This will be the fourth time the campaign submits to the Ohio AG Dave Yost. He’ll have 10 days to approve or reject their submission. On the first two occasions, Yost denied the submission due to its written summary not being a complete representation of the amendment. On the third occasion, he allowed the amendment but apparently missed the clerical error.

This also means the campaign will have to once again go through the Ohio Ballot Board, which decides whether proposed amendments contain one or more constitutional amendments. The board previously approved the campaign’s submission on Oct. 12 and would be expected to do so again, but each governmental hurdle eats up valuable time for the campaign.

In Other News
1
WSU student enjoys internship at baseball hall of fame
2
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Ohio
3
Bethel school transgender policy target of new lawsuit, separate legal...
4
Best Buy recalls 930,000 Insignia pressure cookers due to burn hazard
5
At least 16 dead in Maine shooting and dozens injured, law enforcement...

About the Author

Follow Avery Kreemer on twitter

Avery is currently covering the Ohio Statehouse with a specific emphasis on this August's historic vote on Issue 1. He also covers various areas in Butler County for the Journal-News including Oxford, Trenton and the West Chester businesses.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top