Shoot Point Blank indoor gun ranges re-branding to Range USA

Shoot Point Blank, the world’s largest operator of indoor gun ranges, is changing its name to Range USA, the company recently announced.
All new stores that open in 2022 will carry the Range USA name and the company’s 32 locations will be re-branded by the end of March.
“Our mission is to develop responsible gun owners,” Tom Willingham, Shoot Point Blank and Range USA founder and CEO, said in a release. “As part of that mission, we want to set the standard for modern, approachable, safe indoor gun ranges. We want to be the place everyone thinks of when saying ‘let’s go to the range’ — America’s gun range. Our new, easy-to-remember name will allow us to better do that.”
Shoot Point Blank has eight locations in Ohio including one in the Dayton area at 8820 Kingsridge Drive in Miami Twp., one each in the Akron and Cleveland areas, two in the Columbus area and three in the Cincinnati area. All Shoot Point Blank memberships, gift cards, classes and other items will remain valid. Only the name is changing.
