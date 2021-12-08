journal-news logo
X

Shoot Point Blank indoor gun ranges re-branding to Range USA

Shoot Point Blank, the world’s largest operator of indoor gun ranges, is changing its name to Range USA, the company recently announced this month.
Caption
Shoot Point Blank, the world’s largest operator of indoor gun ranges, is changing its name to Range USA, the company recently announced this month.

Local News
By Eric Schwartzberg
49 minutes ago
All stores will reflect new name in 2022

Shoot Point Blank, the world’s largest operator of indoor gun ranges, is changing its name to Range USA, the company recently announced.

All new stores that open in 2022 will carry the Range USA name and the company’s 32 locations will be re-branded by the end of March.

“Our mission is to develop responsible gun owners,” Tom Willingham, Shoot Point Blank and Range USA founder and CEO, said in a release. “As part of that mission, we want to set the standard for modern, approachable, safe indoor gun ranges. We want to be the place everyone thinks of when saying ‘let’s go to the range’ — America’s gun range. Our new, easy-to-remember name will allow us to better do that.”

ExploreDayton listed in Top 20 for hottest housing market in nation

Shoot Point Blank has eight locations in Ohio including one in the Dayton area at 8820 Kingsridge Drive in Miami Twp., one each in the Akron and Cleveland areas, two in the Columbus area and three in the Cincinnati area. All Shoot Point Blank memberships, gift cards, classes and other items will remain valid. Only the name is changing.

In Other News
1
Police, school taking precautions after social media post threat made...
2
Community Conversations: Making our region the best for the military...
3
After 3 generations and 76 years, Springboro business closing its doors
4
About half an inch of snow recorded during first accumulating snowfall...
5
House passes updated $768B defense budget, w/ new Wright-Patterson...

About the Author

Eric Schwartzberg
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top