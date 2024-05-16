Shearer’s Foods potato chip maker could be locating at last part of GM paint shop

According to city and Montgomery County documents, a snack foods manufacturer wants to bring 250 jobs to the area, eyeing a former General Motors paint shop facility on Springboro Pike for what could be a $106 million project.

Because county and city leaders didn’t wish to identify the prospect, they code-named it “Project Crispy.” The practice is not uncommon.

The Montgomery County commission earlier this month approved $225,000 in development funding for the once-unnamed business, described as a “leading manufacturer of branded potato chips, tortilla chips, whole grain chips, puffs, curls and other snacks” in Moraine’s application for funding.

Shearer’s describes itself as an “award-winning private brand and co-manufacturer producing salty snacks, cookies and crackers in North America.”

In February, investment firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice announced its acquisition of Shearer’s. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Shearer’s has 17 manufacturing facilities in Ohio, Texas, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Iowa and in Canada, in Ontario and Alberta.

A message seeking comment was left at Shearer’s headquarters after business hours Thursday.

Moraine’s Project Crispy would create a payroll of $12.56 million, and the average salary would be $25.15 per hour or $50,240 annually, according to the county ED/GE (Economic Development/Government Equity) application.

ED/GE application documents say tenant construction could begin on the former GM site this year, with the location being fully operational in late 2026.

“The successful ED/GE application assists with our collaborative effort to encourage Project Crispy to locate at the former GM paint facility,” said Michael Davis, Moraine’s city manager. “Securing the project would assist with filling the final remaining vacancy in the former overall GM facility portfolio and would also assist with economic industry diversification.”

The Ohio Tax Credit Authority is a five-member, independent board consisting of taxation and economic development professionals who review applications for tax credit assistance.