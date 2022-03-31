Shaq’s Big Chicken to open first Dayton-area restaurant

Big Chicken offers locations in Glendale, California, and Las Vegas, Nevada, plus locations inside Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington, and UBS Arena is Elmont, New York.

The restaurant chain recently signed a lease for the new location, its first for not just Ohio, but the entire Midwest. Austin Landing officials said today that they are hoping the new restaurant will open no later than the end of June.

Founded in 2018, Big Chicken is backed by JRS Hospitality, a Las Vegas-based ownership group; Authentic Brands Group, a multi-billion-dollar brand development, marketing and entertainment company.