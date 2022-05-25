‘Sanctuary City’ marks first anniversary in Lebanon with rally

Bledsoe said he supported the city’s abortion ban ordinance and wanted to speak out.

The Sanctuary City for the Unborn ordinance makes it unlawful to provide or aid an abortion within city limits, which includes providing money, transportation or instructions for an abortion. Anyone convicted of the misdemeanor offense faces up to to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine. Lebanon has had no arrests, and the city has no abortion providers.

Kim Harris of Lebanon was holding up a sign as the speakers made their comments. She said the Lebanon abortion ban “was unnecessary legislation when it was passed.”

“With Roe vs. Wade possibly being overturned, it’s important that we have our say as women,” she said.

Her daughter, Harley, added, “If it’s not happening to your body, it’s not your say.”

The abortion-rights rally was organized by Planned Parenthood of Ohio, the American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio, Women Have Options and the Warren County Democratic Party.

Alecia Lipton, one of the rally organizers, said the ordinance that passed a year ago “was wrong then and it’s wrong now.”

Lipton read a statement from Cincinnati Democratic Mayor Aftab Pureval, that said, “A year ago tomorrow, a handful of people sat in a room and decided to reject the rights of women in Lebanon. To suppress them. And because of that decision, by that handful of people, lives are at stake. You’re all well aware that reproductive freedom isn’t just under attack here in Lebanon. At the highest court in the land, a handful of people are trying to take it away. In our State Legislature, Republican representatives are trying to take it away.”

Bethe Goldenfield, Warren County Democratic Party chair, read a statement from Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley.

The statement said, “In the one year since this dangerous legislation was passed, it’s more clear than ever that abortion rights are under attack. I stand with those of you rallying in support of a woman’s right to choose. Ohio’s next governor will be the last line of defense when it comes to standing up for reproductive rights and I promise that I’ll never waiver in my commitment to choice.”

Also in attendance was were various Democratic candidates for upcoming primary races for Statehouse seats.

Elena Thompson, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio, reminded the crowd that abortion was still legal in Ohio and in the U.S., and that her organization will continue to fight to protect that right.

Thompson said the Lebanon ordinance is unconstitutional and that they challenging the ordinance in federal court for free speech and due process violations, which won’t be affected if the U.S. Supreme Court reverses Roe vs. Wade.

After Mayor Mark Messer issued his proclamation making Wednesday “Pro-Life Day” in Lebanon, he presented copies of the document to former mayor Amy Brewer and former councilman Joe Shafer.

Brewer said she made a lot of tough decisions during her 32 years on Lebanon council. “I thought [the Sanctuary City ordinance] was significant for Lebanon citizens.”

“We represented Lebanon, not Cincinnati,” she said. “I think Cincinnati leaders should stay in their own lane.”

Also during the meeting, Messer announced the city is in the process of installing a safe haven baby box at the new fire station.