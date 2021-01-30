Salt and snowplows by the numbers: ODOT launches Winter Media Center

As of Jan. 30 of 2021, ODOT has used 350,952 tons of salt and 9,139,695 gallons of liquid de-icer. They have driven 4,540,796 miles in snow and ice and currently have 574,592 tons of salt available.

ODOT officials recommend that even when crews are out maintaining the roads, drivers should use caution, as roads may still be snowy.