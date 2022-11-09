Ryan takes early lead in U.S. Senate race with absentee results coming in

Ryan leads Vance 59% to 41%, according to early unofficial results on the the Ohio Secretary of State’s website at 8 p.m. The first round of results tally absentee ballots.

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Howland Twp., has been in the U.S. House of Representatives for 19 years, serving two years in the Ohio Senate before that. He ran in the Democratic Party presidential primary, withdrawing in October 2019.