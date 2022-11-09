Ryan takes early lead in U.S. Senate race with absentee results coming in

In one of the hottest races in the nation voters are choosing a new U.S. Senator from Ohio, picking between Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance.
Ryan leads Vance 59% to 41%, according to early unofficial results on the the Ohio Secretary of State’s website at 8 p.m. The first round of results tally absentee ballots.
U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Howland Twp., has been in the U.S. House of Representatives for 19 years, serving two years in the Ohio Senate before that. He ran in the Democratic Party presidential primary, withdrawing in October 2019.
Republican J.D. Vance of Cincinnati is a Middletown native, author of Hillbilly Elegy and co-founder of Narya, a venture capital firm in Cincinnati. Endorsed by former President Donald Trump, Vance is making his first bid for political office.
About the Author