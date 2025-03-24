Roundabout construction underway in Franklin

Ohio Department of Transportation contractors will realign Community Park Drive with Ohio 123 to a 90-degree intersection opposite the new driveway to the high school at 140 E. Sixth St.

The project also includes construction of a roundabout with crosswalks, rectangular rapid flashing beacons and extension of the sidewalk on Ohio 123 to the roundabout, according to city officials.

The John R. Jurgensen Company based in Dayton was awarded a contract for approximately $2.3 million, and all work is expected to be completed in the summer.

Jay Korros, senior traffic engineer with CT Consultants, previously told Franklin council members that a roundabout would be a safer configuration compared to traffic lights that slows traffic and allows pedestrians to cross.

The use of roundabouts has led to a 44% reduction in crashes and a reduction between 72% and 87% in fatal crashes, according to ODOT data.

The roundabout will factor traffic volume projections through 2043 and will be wide enough to accommodate semitractor-trailers, which account for about 6% of traffic volume, the consultant said.