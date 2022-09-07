Road repaving project closing lanes south of Springboro

Pavement repair and resurfacing work has lanes closed on state routes 48 and 122 in Warren County.
Work on S.R. 122 is happening between the intersection with S.R. 123/S.R. 741 at Red Lion and S.R. 48 in Clearcreek Twp.
Single-lane restrictions will be in effect daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and traffic will be maintained by flaggers during hours of operation.
Resurfacing of S.R. 48, between the Clermont County line and Foster Maineville Road and from Portland Boulevard, north of Miller Road, to S.R. 73 at Waynesville will take place in 2023.
The John R. Jurgensen Company was awarded a contract in the amount of $3 million to complete the project, and all work is scheduled to be completed in November 2023.
In Other News
1
Cedar Point retiring roller coaster after 19 seasons
2
VEGA Americas opens new North American headquarters to anchor Mason’s...
3
Doubling up on crops, encouraged by feds, already in practice in Ohio
4
A big mystery: What’s on your dog’s mind?
5
Isolated showers possible this evening; it will be dry, sunny rest of...
About the Author