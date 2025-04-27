Road projects in Montgomery, Warren counties get ODOT funds

The Montgomery County project is to improve the routes along the eastern and northern perimeter of the Dayton International Airport and link to ongoing development around the airport and Interstate 75/Northwoods Boulevard interchange.

The project received $2 million in TRAC funding to acquire right of way and was submitted by the Montgomery County Engineer’s Office.

The dollar value of committed or recent public investment in new infrastructure in the project area is $10 million. Private investment in existing facilities in the project area are worth an estimated $754 million, according to TRAC documents.

Road work is expected to begin this year and continue into next year.

The project also will include the construction of almost three miles of shared use path.

In Warren County, an Ohio 48 widening project received $2 million in TRAC funding for preliminary engineering and design.

The project calls for widening 1.6 miles of Ohio 48 from two lanes to four lanes between Ridgeview/Saddle Creek lanes in Hamilton Twp. and Mason Morrow Millgrove Road in South Lebanon to improve safety and reduce congestion.

The project also will include a new bridge over the Little Miami River, according to ODOT documents.

There were 185 crashes along the route between 2017 and 2021. Of those, nearly 27% were injury crashes, including one fatal crash, according to the application submitted by the Warren County Transportation Improvement District.

The project timeline calls for detailed design and right of way acquisition in 2027, utility relocation in 2028 and a project start in 2029.