Rite Aid to close all stores in Ohio, transfer prescriptions to Walgreens, workers say

Rite Aid is closing all of its stores in Ohio and will transfer prescriptions to Walgreens, according to several workers at multiple locations in the region.
Employees said they were notified Monday of the planned closures, with some happening as soon as next week, such as the Springfield location where signs are posted to notify the community.
Rite Aid and Walgreens has not immediately responded to requests for information on the shut down or prescription transfer.
There are 142 Rite Aid stores in Ohio, including a dozen in the region.
The Dayton Daily News contacted and spoke to workers at several Rite Aid locations.
The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October and at the time said it planned to close 15 stores in Ohio, according to court records.
The Detroit Free Press reported that Rite Aid also is closing all of its more than 180 stores in Michigan, and that prescriptions there also will be transferred to Walgreens.
Following are the 12 Rite Aid stores in the region:
Brookville, 437 N. Wolf Creek St., 45309
Centerville/Washington Twp., 898 S. Main St., 45458
Dayton, 2532 E. Third St., 45403 and 2916 Linden Ave., 45410
Englewood, 900 Union Blvd., 45322
Enon, 101 W. Main St., 45323
Harrison Twp., 3700 N. Dixie Drive, 45414
Kettering, 1320 E. Stroop Road, 45429
New Carlisle, 564 McAdams Drive, 45344
New Lebanon, 590 W. Main St., 45345
Springfield, 1805 S. Limestone St., 45505
Vandalia, 10 W. National Road, 45377
About the Author