journal-news logo
X

Police officer taken off life support sent to hospice facility in Richmond

Officer Seara Burton of the Richmond Police Department in Indiana will be taken off life support Sept. 1, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital. The injuries she suffered when she was shot Aug. 10 in the line of duty have been determined to be unrecoverable.

Combined ShapeCaption
Officer Seara Burton of the Richmond Police Department in Indiana will be taken off life support Sept. 1, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital. The injuries she suffered when she was shot Aug. 10 in the line of duty have been determined to be unrecoverable.

Local News
Updated Sept 3, 2022

A Richmond, Indiana, police officer shot in the line of duty and later taken off life support was transferred Saturday from Miami Valley Hospital to a hospice facility in Richmond.

Officer Seara Burton, 28, was critically wounded during an Aug. 10 traffic stop in Richmond. On Thursday she was removed from life support after it was determined her injuries were unrecoverable, Richmond Police Chief Michael Britt said last week.

“She will continue receiving excellent care and be surrounded by her family,” Richmond Police said in a Saturday Facebook post.

ExploreRichmond officer taken off life support ‘still with us,’ chief says

The 28-year-old officer was shot in the head during the stop in Richmond.

On Wednesday, Richmond police wrote in a social media statement that “despite the very best efforts of all the doctors and nurses at Miami Valley Hospital, (Burton’s) injuries have been determined to be unrecoverable.”

They announced Thursday she was taken off life support.

“Seara will live on and continue to be a hero with her selfless gift of organ donation,” the statement read. “Officer Burton will continue to serve others long after her passing.”

Burton had a K9 partner named Brev, who was not injured. The dog is now in the care of a Richmond police investigator who is a former K9 handler.

In Other News
1
FDA approves over-the-counter hearing aids
2
How Ohio’s largest cities are spending American Rescue Plan funds
3
Showers, storms throughout Labor Day weekend
4
Mystery chore has wife guessing
5
Ohio political candidates pan Biden student loan plan: What they’re...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top