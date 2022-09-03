Police officer taken off life support sent to hospice facility in Richmond

The 28-year-old officer was shot in the head during the stop in Richmond.

On Wednesday, Richmond police wrote in a social media statement that “despite the very best efforts of all the doctors and nurses at Miami Valley Hospital, (Burton’s) injuries have been determined to be unrecoverable.”

They announced Thursday she was taken off life support.

“Seara will live on and continue to be a hero with her selfless gift of organ donation,” the statement read. “Officer Burton will continue to serve others long after her passing.”

Burton had a K9 partner named Brev, who was not injured. The dog is now in the care of a Richmond police investigator who is a former K9 handler.