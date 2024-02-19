Republican U.S. Senate primary candidates appear in Ohio forum tonight: How to watch

The winner will face U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, a Democrat who has been in the senate since 2007 and is unopposed in the Democratic Party primary.

The 8 p.m. hour-long forum hosted by the university is produced by Spectrum News 1, which will stream it live and allow viewers to watch it without a login on the Spectrum website or app, according Spectrum News 1.

“Ohio’s U.S. Senate race is one of the key races in 2024 and carries significant implications for both Republicans and Democrats across the country as they try to secure the Senate majority,” said Karl Turner, senior news director of Spectrum News 1. “The forum is an opportunity for Ohioans to gain deeper insights into these candidates and the critical issues facing the state. The knowledge gained will empower voters to make informed decisions at the ballot box in the March primary election.”

Students will submit questions for the candidates and the forum will be moderated by Spectrum News 1′s Mike Kallmeyer and air exclusively on Spectrum News 1 on channel 1, the Spectrum News app, Xumo, Roku and Apple TV streaming devices.

For information on how to watch see the Spectrum 1 website.

“I always want to help the student body and the campus community be more politically aware, involved and educated,” said University of Findlay professor Amy Rogan, who helped organize the forum. “Anytime we can get something like that where students can get involved or be aware and see it up close and personal, it’s important.”

