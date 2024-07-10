Report: Warren Co. tourism fueled by Kings Island, casino has $1.7 billion impact

Local News
By
2 hours ago
X

Warren County tourism shattered previous bests last year, with the industry accounting for $1.7 billion in economic impact, according to a recently released study.

The report said tourism’s impact in the county that’s home to Kings Island and Miami Valley Gaming jumped 17% from 2021, the last year the study was conducted, according to the Warren County Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The report by Tourism Economics and TourismOhio showed Warren County tourism supported 13,567 jobs last year. That’s about 9.2% of Warren County’s private workforce and an increase of more than 1,900 compared to 2013 numbers, said Scott Hutchinson of the local visitors bureau.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

“Warren County’s tourism industry is bigger, stronger and more impactful than ever before,” visitors bureau President & CEO Phillip S. Smith said in a released statement.

“We were thrilled to see the results of the Tourism Economics report this year and look forward to enjoying even more substantial growth in the years ahead,” Smith added.

The job figures make Warren County the second-most tourism-dependent county in Southwest Ohio. Those jobs accounted for $403.3 million in wages in 2023, generating $217.1 million in tax revenue, according to the visitors bureau.

The study said the top spending categories were recreation, retail, transportation, lodging, and food and beverages, the visitors bureau said.

Specific attendance figures for individual attractions were not released. But aside from Kings Island and Miami Valley Gaming, the Cincinnati Open tennis tournament, Great Wolf Lodge, Caesar Creek State Park, the Warren County Sports Park, the Ohio Sauerkraut Festival and the Ohio Renaissance Festival “are routinely some of our largest tourism draws year after year,” Hutchinson said.

ExploreEARLIER: Warren Co. construction: County court building underway, crime unit HQ planned
In Other News
1
Ohio marijuana growers, processors to be first to operate in...
2
Winning $1M Mega Millions ticket sold at area UDF
3
Police looking for Warren County woman
4
Florence community mourning deaths following mass shooting
5
Ohio bill would limit drivers license suspensions for non-driving...

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native who has lived in Huber Heights and Kettering. He has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 25 years.

© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top