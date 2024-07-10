Report: Warren Co. tourism fueled by Kings Island, casino has $1.7 billion impact

The report by Tourism Economics and TourismOhio showed Warren County tourism supported 13,567 jobs last year. That’s about 9.2% of Warren County’s private workforce and an increase of more than 1,900 compared to 2013 numbers, said Scott Hutchinson of the local visitors bureau.

“Warren County’s tourism industry is bigger, stronger and more impactful than ever before,” visitors bureau President & CEO Phillip S. Smith said in a released statement.

“We were thrilled to see the results of the Tourism Economics report this year and look forward to enjoying even more substantial growth in the years ahead,” Smith added.

The job figures make Warren County the second-most tourism-dependent county in Southwest Ohio. Those jobs accounted for $403.3 million in wages in 2023, generating $217.1 million in tax revenue, according to the visitors bureau.

The study said the top spending categories were recreation, retail, transportation, lodging, and food and beverages, the visitors bureau said.

Specific attendance figures for individual attractions were not released. But aside from Kings Island and Miami Valley Gaming, the Cincinnati Open tennis tournament, Great Wolf Lodge, Caesar Creek State Park, the Warren County Sports Park, the Ohio Sauerkraut Festival and the Ohio Renaissance Festival “are routinely some of our largest tourism draws year after year,” Hutchinson said.