Report: Man shot by Secret Service outside White House has Dayton connection

A Secret Service Agency statement said the man allegedly approached a Secret Service uniformed officer about one block from the White House grounds, and he told the officer he had a weapon.

“The suspect then turned around, ran aggressively towards the officer, and in a drawing motion, withdrew an object from his clothing,” the agency said. “He then crouched into a shooter’s stance as if about to fire a weapon. The Secret Service officer discharged his weapon, striking the individual in the torso. "

No weapon was found on the man.

President Donald Trump was abruptly escorted by a U.S. Secret Service agent out of the White House briefing room as he was beginning a coronavirus briefing Monday afternoon. He returned minutes later, saying there had been a “shooting” outside the White House that was “under control.”

Berryman’s sister, Sonya Hemmelgarn, who lives in Dayton, told the Washington Post said she was stunned by the news.

“They said he had a weapon? He ran toward him?” Hemmelgarn said. “This is crazy. He is a man of God. He would not have a weapon for sure. His weapon is the word of God.”

She told the Washington Post that he could have been participating in protests outside the White House.

Berryman was a professional boxer from 2000-2004 with a record of 3-11. He was listed at 6′3 and was a heavyweight boxer. His last match was at Morgantown, West Virginia in 2004.

The Associated Press contributed reporting to this article.