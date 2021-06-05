journal-news logo
Reminder: Deadline to enter third Vax-a-Million drawing tomorrow before midnight

By Daniel Susco

If they have not already entered the Vax-a-Million drawings, tomorrow is the final day for Ohioans to enter to win a million dollars or a full scholarship, the Ohio Department of Health said in a release.

The deadline is at 11:59 p.m., and winners will be announced on Wednesday.

ODH said that for last week’s drawing, 3,225,789 Ohioans entered to win the million-dollar prize, while 132,903 Ohioans age 12-17 entered to win a college scholarship.

It added that this is far below the 5.3 million Ohioans who have at least received their first dose of a vaccine.

The drawings are an opt-in program, with entries on the internet at ohiovaxamillion.com, or by calling 1-833-427-5634.

Once they enter once, Ohioans are entered for each drawing. After Monday’s drawing, there will be two remaining.

Each week, two winners are chosen, including one winner 12-17 years old winning a full-ride scholarship to a public Ohio university or college, and one winner 18 or older winning $1 million.

Two of the prizes have been won by people in Southwest Ohio, including a scholarship which went to a 14-year-old from Englewood and a million-dollar prize won by a woman in Hamilton County.

