RECALLS: Power washer can start itself, bunny baskets pose choking hazard

The pressure washers were sold from February 2018 through February 2022 for between $450 and $650 at major home improvement and hardware stores nationwide and online, including Ace Hardware, Amazon, City Electric Supply, Costco, Do It Best, eBay, Essendant, Fastenal, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Menard’s, Orgill, Power Equipment Direct, Ravitsky Bros., Tractor Supply, True Value and Walmart.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pressure washer unless they have removed the rechargeable battery, and contact Generac to arrange to have an authorized dealer replace the start/stop switch on the pressure washer free of charge. The pressure washer can continue to be used with the battery removed but using the pull-start option to start the unit. Generac is contacting known consumers directly to provide more details about the repair.

AmazonBasics school classroom stack chair

The weld on the chair’s frame of the AmazonBasics School Classroom Stack Chair can fail, which poses a fall hazard.

There have been 55 consumer reports of the chairs breaking but injuries have been reported.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and contact Amazon for instructions on how to dispose of the chairs for a full refund. More than 22,000 chairs were sold between January 2019 and January 2022 for between $128 and $190 for a set of six chairs in pink, lime green, yellow, blue, purple or red.

Amazon is contacting known purchasers directly. Consumers also can register at www.amazonstackchairrecall.expertinquiry.com or call Amazon at 877-882-0606.

H for Happy woven bunny baskets

The white woven baskets with bunny faces have black plastic eyes that can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

The recalled baskets were sold with a tag that reads: “HAPPY EASTER” and a hangtag that reads: !WARNING: THIS IS NOT A TOY, FOR DECORATIVE PURPOSES ONLY.”

There have been no reports of injuries. The baskets, which have either pink or blue cheeks, were sold exclusively in March for about $15 at Bed Bath & Beyond stores and www.bedbathandbeyond.com. Consumers should immediately take the recalled baskets from children and return them to any Bed Bath & Beyond store for a full refund.