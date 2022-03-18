Recalls: Cap on gummies bottle might hurt you

PhysiciansCare

The recalled PhysiciansCare OTC drugs were not in child resistant packaging, required under the Poison Prevention Packaging Act.

This recall involves the PhysiciansCare brand Extra Strength Non Aspirin, Aspirin, Extra Strength Pain Reliever, Ibuprofen, Medication Station and Multi-Pack over-the-counter drugs. The products contain aspirin, acetaminophen, or ibuprofen. They are packaged in cardboard boxes of 50, 100, 250 and 500 tablets per box.

Consumers should store the recalled products out of reach of children. For information on how to return the product for a full refund, visit Acme United’s website or call 888-520-2199.

DigitDots

DigitDots magnet building set is under recall because when two or more of the high-powered magnets are swallowed, either intentionally by younger children or accidentally by older children, the ingested magnets can attract to each other or to another metal object and become lodged in the digestive system. This can lead to perforations, twisting or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death, the safety commission reported.

Consumers should stop using the recalled magnets immediately, take them away from children and contact HD Premier to receive a pre-paid label to return the recalled products. A refund will be provided once the product is received. Email recall@ilovedigitdots.com or visit the company’s website.