Recall: Some Butterball and Kroger ground turkey may contain blue plastic

More than 14,000 pounds of raw ground turkey is under recall because it may be contaminated with blue plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Wednesday.
The recalled ground turkey was produced Sept. 28:
2.5-pound trays containing “farm to family Butterball all natural ground turkey” with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/18/2021, and timestamps from 2123 through 2302 printed on the packaging.
3-pound tray containing “Kroger ground turkey” with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/17/2021, and timestamps from 2314 through 2351 printed on the packaging.
The products have the establishment number “EST.P-7345″ inside the USDA mark of inspection.
Consumers reported finding pieces of blue plastic embedded in the raw ground turkey, according to the FSIS.
There have been no confirmed reports of injuries. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.
Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to not consume them and to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.
Anyone with questions about the recall can contact the Butterball Consumer Hotline at 800-288-8372.