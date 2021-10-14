Recall: Some Butterball and Kroger ground turkey may contain blue plastic

Consumers reported finding pieces of blue plastic embedded in the raw ground turkey, according to the FSIS.

There have been no confirmed reports of injuries. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to not consume them and to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Anyone with questions about the recall can contact the Butterball Consumer Hotline at 800-288-8372.