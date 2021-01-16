Recall: Pepperoni Hot Pockets may contain glass and hard plastic

Explore Pet food company expands recall after more dogs die

The problem was discovered when Nestle Prepared Foods, based in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, received four consumer complaints.

One minor oral injury is connected with the recall, but there have been no other reports of injury or illness. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

Consumers who have purchased this product are urged to not eat it and should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Nestle consumer services at 800-350-5015.