Recall: Chicken nuggets, tenders could contain metal wire

Perdue Foods, LLC is recalling about 167,171 pounds of frozen ready-to-eat chicken breast nuggets and tenders because they could have metal wire embedded in them, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Recalled items include:

  • 22-ounce vacuum-sealed plastic packages containing “PERDUE Simply  Smart ORGANICS Breaded CHICKEN BREAST NUGGETS” with Best If Used By date of “03 23 25″ on the back of the package
  • 29-ounce vacuum-sealed plastic packages containing “PERDUE CHICKEN BREAST TENDERS with Best If Used By date of “03 23 25″ on the back of the package
  • 22-ounce vacuum-sealed packages containing “BUTCHERBOX Organic Chicken Breast Nuggets” with Best If Used By date of “03 23 25″ on the back of the package

The recalled chicken products bear establishment number “P-33944″ on the back of the package, and were shipped to retail locations nationwide as well as sold online.

The FSIS said that consumers reported finding the wire embedded in the chicken, but there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from the chicken.

Anyone who has bought the recalled chicken is urged not to eat it, but to throw it away or return it.

Consumers with questions can contact Perdue Consumer Care by calling 1-866-866-3703.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

