Recall: Chicken nuggets, tenders could contain metal wire

22-ounce vacuum-sealed plastic packages containing “PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS Breaded CHICKEN BREAST NUGGETS” with Best If Used By date of “03 23 25″ on the back of the package

29-ounce vacuum-sealed plastic packages containing “PERDUE CHICKEN BREAST TENDERS with Best If Used By date of “03 23 25″ on the back of the package

22-ounce vacuum-sealed packages containing “BUTCHERBOX Organic Chicken Breast Nuggets” with Best If Used By date of “03 23 25″ on the back of the package

The recalled chicken products bear establishment number “P-33944″ on the back of the package, and were shipped to retail locations nationwide as well as sold online.

Explore Suspect taken to hospital after pursuit from Middletown leads to SWAT response in Miamisburg

The FSIS said that consumers reported finding the wire embedded in the chicken, but there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from the chicken.

Anyone who has bought the recalled chicken is urged not to eat it, but to throw it away or return it.

Consumers with questions can contact Perdue Consumer Care by calling 1-866-866-3703.