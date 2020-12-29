Recall: Ceiling fan’s blades can detach in use; Fans sold exclusively at Home Depot

King of Fans, the maker of Hampton Bay ceiling fans sold exclusively at Home Depot, is recalling its 54-inch Mara indoor/outdoor ceiling fan, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced.

The fans were sold at Home Depot stores nationwide and online at homedepot.com from April through October for about $150. The manufacturer received 47 reports of the blade detaching from the fan, including two reports of the blade hitting a consumer and four reports of property damage, according to the commission.