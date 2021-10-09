Recall: Canned roast beef with gravy may be contaminated with lead

More than 525,000 pounds of canned roast beef with gravy is under recall because it may be contaminated with lead, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Friday.
A spice mix used from an outside supplier contained unsafe levels of lead used in the canned goods produced on Oct. 22, 2020, and March 15, 2021.
The 12-ounce cans of roast beef with gravy all have best by dates of 10/22/2022 and 3/15/2023 and have the establishment number EST. 31812 on the can.
They were sold nationwide under the following brand names: Kroger, Armour, Hostess, Hargis House, Clover Valley, Laura Lynn and Harvest Creek.
The problem was discovered during routine sampling, and in-plant verification codes conducted by Crider Foods in conjunction with FSIS found that a spice mix was the source of the unsafe lead levels.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions. However, the products may be in consumers’ pantries. Anyone who has purchased these items are urged to not consume them and to either throw them away for return them to the place of purchase.
Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Mark Howell, president of Crider Inc., at mhowell@criderinc.com or 912-536-1424.