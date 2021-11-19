Recall: AmazonBasics memory foam mattresses post fire hazard

Amazon is recalling its AmazonBasics memory foam mattresses because they do not meet the mandatory federal flammability standard, posing a fire hazard, according to an alert issued Thursday by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The recall involves the mattresses in 10-inch and 12-inch sizes and were manufactured in twin, full, queen, king and California king sizes.
About 15,300 of the mattresses were sold for between $150 and $450 from April 2020 through March 2021.
The mattresses are white with “amazonbasics” printed on the foot panel and have a white federal label with “Amazon.com Services Inc.” identified as the importer.
Amazon is contacting all known purchasers to arrange for a free shipment of a cover for consumers to place over the mattresses.
Consumers with questions can contact Amazon toll-free at 877-444-3765.
