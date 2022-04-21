journal-news logo
RECALL: About 700 pounds of bacon marmalade were not inspected

Over 700 pounds of Firehouse Jams, LLC uncured bacon marmalade with oranges and balsamic caramelized onions were recalled because they weren't federally inspected | PROVIDED

Local News
By
34 minutes ago

Firehouse Jams, LLC, of Erwinna, Pennsylvania, is recalling 709 pounds of uncured bacon marmalade with oranges and balsamic caramelized onions because the marmalade was nor inspected.

The marmalade was produced on July 10, 2021, Dec. 3, 2021 and March 1, 2022.

The recalled products are 10.5 oz jars of “Eat This – YUM! - Uncured Bacon Marmalade with Oranges and Balsamic Caramelized Onions” with lot codes 7/23, 11/23, 12/23 and 3/24 with a two-year shelf-life.

Jars bear establishment number “EST. 47682 inside the USDA mark of inspection, and were sold online and in retail locations nationwide.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection said it was notified the thermally processed, commercially sterile marmalade products were not inspected due to a complaint with the Office of the Inspector General.

Consumers haven’t reported any adverse reactions due to the marmalade, the FSIS said, but anyone worried about a reaction should speak to a healthcare provider.

If you have any of the recalled marmalade, the FSIS urged consumers not to eat it, but to return it to the store or throw it away.

Anyone with more questions about the recall can contact the owner of Firehouse Jams, LLC Gino De Schrijver at 908-777-1465.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

