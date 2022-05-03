Deadline for REAL ID is one year away. Are you ready?

In one year the Transportation Security Administration will require compliant state-issued identification to fly within the United States.
Starting May 3, 2023, airline passengers will be required to have REAL ID-compliant identification.
“To date, only 46% of Ohioans have their compliant driver license,” Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles Registrar Charlie Norman said. “We want to continue to encourage all Ohioans to obtain their compliant driver license before the 2023 deadline.”
To get a REAL ID driver license or identification card, Ohioans must provide the following to the BMV:
- Full legal name
- Date of birth
- Social Security number
- Two proofs of Ohio residency
- Proof of legal presence (if the customer’s name has changed and is not the same as what is listed on their birth certificate, they will need to provide proof of name change)
Customers can utilize Ohio Bureau Of Motor Vehicle’s interactive Acceptable Documents Checklist to see what specific documents or materials they may need to receive driver license or identification card.
People without a REAL ID-compliant driver license or identification card will be able to fly within the U.S. if they show a U.S. passport or military ID at TDA screening checkpoints.