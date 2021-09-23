Rain totals: How much did your community get?

The airport received 1.71 inches of rain Wednesday, breaking the record of 1.19 inches set in 1912, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. It was more than half that 2.3 inches of rain recorded over the last three days.

Most communities received between 1 to 3 inches of rain. Yorkshire, a village in northern Darke County, recorded the most rain with 3.82 inches.