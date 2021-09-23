journal-news logo
X

Rain totals: How much did your community get?

Cool and rainy weather moved into the Dayton area Wednesday morning, Sept. 22, 2021. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
Caption
Cool and rainy weather moved into the Dayton area Wednesday morning, Sept. 22, 2021. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
43 minutes ago

Three days of rain left the Miami Valley waterlogged this week, with the Dayton International Airport breaking a 100-year old record for rainfall on Wednesday.

The airport received 1.71 inches of rain Wednesday, breaking the record of 1.19 inches set in 1912, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. It was more than half that 2.3 inches of rain recorded over the last three days.

ExploreRecord broken: Dayton airport sets rainfall mark on first day of fall

Most communities received between 1 to 3 inches of rain. Yorkshire, a village in northern Darke County, recorded the most rain with 3.82 inches.

Here’s how much rainfall was reported in each community, according to the NWS:

Butler County:

  • Hamilton: 2.3 inches reported as of 9:56 a.m. Thursday
  • Hamilton: 2.38 inches reported as of 9:47 a.m. Thursday
  • Oxford: 2.19 inches reported as of 9:46 a.m. Thursday
  • Middletown: 2.04 inches reported as of 8 a.m. Thursday
  • Oxford: 1.99 inches reported as of 6 a.m. Thursday
  • Pleasant Run: 1.7 inches reported as of 9:55 a.m. Thursday
  • Oxford: 1.69 inches reported as of 9:58 a.m. Thursday
  • Fairfield: 1.68 inches reported as of 9:45 a.m. Thursday
  • Hamilton: 1.64 inches reported as of 5 a.m. Thursday
  • Hamilton: 1.63 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday
  • Fairfield: 1.57 inches reported as of 10 a.m. Thursday
  • Mason: 1.52 inches reported as of 1 a.m. Thursday

Champaign County:

  • St. Paris: 2.58 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday
  • St. Paris: 2.46 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday

Clark County:

  • New Carlisle: 2.43 inches reported as of 8 a.m. Thursday
  • Springfield: 2.03 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday
  • Springfield: 1.94 inches reported as of 9:47 a.m. Thursday
  • Springfield: 1.88 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday
  • Lawrenceville: 1.64 inches reported as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday
  • Springfield: 1.63 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday
  • Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport: 1.53 inches reported as of 9:56 a.m. Thursday

Darke County:

  • Yorkshire: 3.82 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday
  • Rossburg: 3.48 inches reported as of 6 a.m. Thursday
  • Rossburg: 3.39 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday
  • Greenville: 3.39 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday
  • Greenville: 3.14 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday
  • Union City: 2.96 inches reported as of 8 a.m. Thursday
  • Greenville: 2.8 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday
  • Arcanum: 2.73 inches reported as of 9:46 a.m. Thursday
  • Versailles: 2.43 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday
  • Pitsburg: 2.35 inches reported as of 8:10 a.m. Thursday
  • Arcanum: 2.35 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday
  • Arcanum: 2.24 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday
  • Bradford: 2.16 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday
  • Arcanum: 2.11 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday
  • Union City: 1.77 inches reported as of 9:57 a.m. Thursday

Greene County:

  • Xenia: 1.92 inches reported as of 7:30 a.m. Thursday
  • Xenia: 1.86 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday
  • Yellow Springs: 1.82 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday
  • Fairborn: 1.73 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday
  • Beavercreek: 1.69 inches reported as of 8 a.m. Thursday
  • Xenia: 1.64 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday

Logan County:

  • Bellefontaine: 3.23 inches reported as of 9 a.m. Thursday
  • Belle Center: 2.96 inches reported as of 8 a.m. Thursday
  • Huntsville: 2.59 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday
  • Lakeview: 2.58 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday
  • Raymond: 1.63 inches reported as of 9:55 a.m. Thursday

Miami County:

  • Troy: 2.93 inches reported as of 9:45 a.m. Thursday
  • Pleasant Hill: 2.89 inches reported as of 8 a.m. Thursday
  • Troy: 2.75 inches reported as of 8 a.m. Thursday
  • Piqua: 2.72 inches reported as of 8 a.m. Thursday
  • Piqua: 2.51 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday
  • Covington: 2.38 inches reported as of 9:55 a.m. Thursday
  • Tipp City: 2.38 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday
  • Troy: 2.22 inches reported as of 9:59 a.m. Thursday
  • Troy: 2.2 inches reported as of 8 a.m. Thursday
  • Troy: 2.16 inches reported as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday
  • Troy: 2.01 inches reported as of 10:30 p.m. Wednesday
  • Tipp City: 1.96 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday
  • Tipp City: 1.93 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday
  • Pleasant Hill: 1.92 inches reported as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday
  • Pleasant Hill: 1.56 inches reported as of 9:56 a.m. Thursday

Montgomery County:

  • Dayton International Airport: 2.3 inches reported as of 9:56 a.m. Thursday
  • Huber Heights: 2.11 inches reported as of 9:46 a.m. Thursday
  • Dayton: 2.08 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday
  • Dayton: 2.06 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday
  • Miamisburg: 2.04 inches reported as of 9:48 a.m. Thursday
  • Dayton: 2.04 inches reported as of 5 a.m. Thursday
  • Huber Heights: 2.03 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday
  • New Lebanon: 1.93 inches reported as of 5:45 a.m. Thursday
  • Miamisburg: 1.88 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday
  • Centerville: 1.88 inches reported as of 7:35 a.m. Thursday
  • Farmersville: 1.8 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday
  • Englewood: 1.76 inches reported as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday
  • Kettering: 1.67 inches reported as of 9:59 a.m. Thursday
  • Carlisle: 1.61 inches reported as of 9:48 a.m. Thursday
  • Dayton: 1.58 inches reported as of 7:25 a.m. Thursday
  • Clayton: 1.51 inches reported as of 9:50 a.m. Thursday
  • Centerville: 1.51 inches reported as of 9:46 a.m. Thursday

Preble County:

  • Camden: 2.82 inches reported as of 9:55 a.m. Thursday
  • Eaton: 2.4 inches reported as of 8:45 a.m. Thursday
  • Eaton: 2.36 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday
  • Eaton: 2.28 inches reported as of 6 a.m. Thursday
  • Camden: 1.93 inches reported as of 9:45 a.m. Thursday
  • Eaton: 1.65 inches reported as of 10 a.m. Thursday

Warren County:

  • Springboro: 2.45 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday
  • Franklin: 1.99 inches reported as of 6:55 a.m. Thursday
  • Clarksville: 1.58 inches reported as of 6 a.m. Thursday
  • Franklin: 1.56 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday
  • Morrow: 1.53 inches reported as of 9:55 a.m. Thursday
  • Springboro: 1.53 inches reported as of 9:55 a.m. Thursday
  • Springboro 1.53 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday
  • Lebanon: 1.51 inches reported as of 9:20 a.m. Thursday

In Other News
1
DeWine to discuss new COVID-19 vaccine incentives this afternoon
2
Newest Warren County community holds ribbon-cutting event to celebrate...
3
Minor injuries reported in Turtlecreek Twp. crash
4
Local alpaca farm to open gates for National Alpaca Farm Days this...
5
Intense debate continues on Ohio critical race theory bills
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top