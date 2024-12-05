QVC recalls 1.1 million oven gloves; more than 90 people suffer burns

QVC has received 162 reports of insufficient heat protection, including 92 reports of minor burns, the commission said.

Consumers should immediately stop using the oven gloves and contact QVC to receive a refund.

About 1.1 million pairs of the oven gloves were sold in single pairs, in sets of two and in sets with drying mats or trivets in a variety of colors and prints. They are made of cotton and elastane and come in small and large sizes.

They sold for between $4 and $13 per pair and in bundled sets with other kitchen items for between about $14 and $26 a set from August 2018 through August 2024.

The company can be reached at https://www.recallrtr.com/ovengloves or 888-770-7119.