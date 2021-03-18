Public Health opens Montgomery County COVID vaccine clinics to ages 16+

The Pfizer vaccine will be available at the clinics on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. The Moderna vaccine will also be available at Saturday’s clinic.

Currently, Pfizer is the only vaccine in the U.S. authorized for people ages 16 and older. Modern and Johnson & Johnson is authorized for ages 18 and older.

A Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic scheduled for Thursday at the Dayton Convention Center is full.

Free parking for vaccine clinics at the Dayton Convention Center is available at the Dayton Transportation Center.

All times are by appointment only and Public Health officials ask that people not arrive early.

Registration will remain open until appointments are full.