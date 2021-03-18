Public Health opens Montgomery County COVID vaccine clinics to ages 16+

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County is opening registration for multiple COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week to people ages 16 and older.
Montgomery County residents can sign up now at www.phdmc.org or by calling 937-225-6217.
Registration is open for the following clinics:
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Dayton Convention Center, 22. E. Fifth St.
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Dayton Convention Center
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at the Minority Outreach Clinic at Bethesda Temple, 3701 Salem Ave., Harrison Twp.; appointments available by phone only
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Dayton Convention Center
While ages 16 and older aren’t scheduled to be eligible for the vaccine until March 29, Public Health expanded eligibility after consulting with the Ohio Department of Health and Gov. Mike DeWine.
The Pfizer vaccine will be available at the clinics on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. The Moderna vaccine will also be available at Saturday’s clinic.
Currently, Pfizer is the only vaccine in the U.S. authorized for people ages 16 and older. Modern and Johnson & Johnson is authorized for ages 18 and older.
A Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic scheduled for Thursday at the Dayton Convention Center is full.
Free parking for vaccine clinics at the Dayton Convention Center is available at the Dayton Transportation Center.
All times are by appointment only and Public Health officials ask that people not arrive early.
Registration will remain open until appointments are full.