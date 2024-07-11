Public health alert issued for illegally imported meat products from Philippines

150-gram cans of “Argentina BRAND CORNED BEEF”

175-gram cans of “Argentina BRAND CORNED BEEF”

260-gram cans of “Argentina BRAND CORNED BEEF”

150-gram cans of “PUREFOODS CORNED BEEF”

210-gram cans of “PUREFOODS CORNED BEEF”

150-gram cans of “CHUNKEE CORNED BEEF”

190-gram cans of “CHUNKEE CORNED BEEF”

7.43-ounce jars of “Lady’s Choice Chicken Spread”

The affected products don’t have any producing establishment information, and were shipped to restaurant and retail locations in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina and Virginia.

The FSIS said that it noticed the problem while performing routine surveillance at a retailer and found meat and poultry from the Philippines.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from consuming the products, but the FSIS urged retailers not to sell the products, restaurants not to serve them and consumers not to eat them.

The FSIS also asked consumers to double bag the products when throwing them away to reduce the possibility of animals eating them, since the USDA can’t confirm whether the products were properly heated to control pathogens that could harm domestic livestock and poultry.

Consumers with questions about the alert can contact Redsealuxury, LLC Owner John Ducar by calling 646-669-4020 or emailing johnny@redsealux.com.