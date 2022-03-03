Proposed Franklin subdivision to have fewer homes, larger lots

A local developer has updated plans for an 109-acre property at the northeast corner of Shaker and Manchester roads that city of Franklin is annexing.
Franklin City Manager Jonathan Westendorf said developers of the proposed subdivision have reduced the number of homes that are planned on the site to 340, down from the originally proposed 373 homes.
Westendorf said the developer, DDC Management LLC of Miamisburg, opted to increase the size of the lots. The developer also had to change the preliminary site plan as some of the planned homes needed to be relocated or eliminated due to an easement for a natural gas transmission line, according to City Engineer Barry Conway.
The change in the number of homes reduced the density ratio from 3.4 units per acre to 3.23 units per acre, according to Westendorf.
DDC Management is partnering with Arbor Homes of Indianapolis, which will build the homes in five phases starting in 2023 and finishing in 2028. Westendorf said the subdivision will feature 12 home designs ranging from 1,200 to 3,200 square feet. The homes constructed will be ranch-style or two-story structures.
“Arbor is projecting the average sales price of $330,000, which will be a 56% increase above the existing Franklin market value,” Westendorf said.
This could attract people with higher household incomes, he said, with the potential for a 50% to 72% increase above the existing demographic.
Preliminary plans indicate the subdivision will have nearly 12 acres of park land and open space. It also includes water retention ponds, up to five pocket parks with benches and pet waste stations, a larger park with a playground and mulched walking trails.
DDC Management officials could not be reached for comment.
In January, Ryan Reed of DDC Management told the Dayton Daily News that they will be investing about $10 million into creating the infrastructure for the home builders to construct the houses. The company has had success with development projects in the past with the Sawyers Mill project in Middletown that is located in the Franklin school district.
City officials said once the subdivision is built out, it could add another 1,200 residents to Franklin.
Traci Stivers, Franklin Twp. administrator, said the final annexation agreement is being reviewed and finalized. Once the agreement is completed and approved by the township trustees and Franklin City Council, the process will then move to the Warren County commissioners for their approval.
After the annexation process is completed, the developer can submit the development site plans to the Franklin Planning Commission for review.
Stivers said she expects the annexation process to be completed sometime in early April.
