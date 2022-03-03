Proposed Franklin subdivision to have fewer homes, larger lots

“Arbor is projecting the average sales price of $330,000, which will be a 56% increase above the existing Franklin market value,” Westendorf said.

This could attract people with higher household incomes, he said, with the potential for a 50% to 72% increase above the existing demographic.

Preliminary plans indicate the subdivision will have nearly 12 acres of park land and open space. It also includes water retention ponds, up to five pocket parks with benches and pet waste stations, a larger park with a playground and mulched walking trails.

DDC Management officials could not be reached for comment.

In January, Ryan Reed of DDC Management told the Dayton Daily News that they will be investing about $10 million into creating the infrastructure for the home builders to construct the houses. The company has had success with development projects in the past with the Sawyers Mill project in Middletown that is located in the Franklin school district.

City officials said once the subdivision is built out, it could add another 1,200 residents to Franklin.

Traci Stivers, Franklin Twp. administrator, said the final annexation agreement is being reviewed and finalized. Once the agreement is completed and approved by the township trustees and Franklin City Council, the process will then move to the Warren County commissioners for their approval.

After the annexation process is completed, the developer can submit the development site plans to the Franklin Planning Commission for review.

Stivers said she expects the annexation process to be completed sometime in early April.