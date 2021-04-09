X

Prince Philip dies at 99: What you should know about Queen Elizabeth II’s husband.

FILE - In this April 13, 2018 file photo, Prince Philip leaved the King Edward VII's Hospital in London. Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that both defined and constricted his life, has died, Buckingham Palace said Friday, April 9, 2021. He was 99. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP, FIle)
FILE - In this April 13, 2018 file photo, Prince Philip leaved the King Edward VII's Hospital in London. Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that both defined and constricted his life, has died, Buckingham Palace said Friday, April 9, 2021. He was 99. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP, FIle)

Credit: Dominic Lipinski

Credit: Dominic Lipinski

Local News | 2 hours ago
By Staff Report

Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died peacefully at Windsor Castle on Friday, according to Buckingham Palace. He was 99 years old.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” read a statement from the palace. “His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

Here’s what you should know about the Duke of Edinburgh:

Events in the long life of Britain’s Prince Philip

Born in 1921 to the Greek royal family on the island of Corfu, Prince Philip would be forced into exile with his family as a baby, join the Royal Navy, marry a princess and become a father and grandfather to U.K. royalty throughout his life.

Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies at 99

Buckingham Palace announced Prince Philip’s death Friday. Earlier this year he was hospitalized for a month before he was returned to Windsor Castle on March 16, according to the Associated Press.

Britain mourns Prince Philip; leaders honor service to Queen

People gathered outside of Buckingham Palace Friday to show their respect and see the official death notice posted to the gate, according to AP.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Philip lived an “extraordinary life.”

“We are a kingdom united both in grief and gratitude; grief at Prince Philip’s passing, and gratitude for his decades of selfless service to the county,” he said.

President Bush, world leaders praise Prince Philip’s work, devotion

Leaders across the world shared their condolences over Philip’s death Friday.

Former President George Bush said Philip “represented the United Kingdom with dignity and brought boundless strength and support to the sovereign,” AP reported.

PHOTOS: England’s Royal Family through the years

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.