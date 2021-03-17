X

President Biden to visit Columbus next week

FILE - In this Tuesday, March 16, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden waves from the top of the steps of Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Russia is to host on Thursday, March 18, 2021, the first of three international conferences aimed at jump-starting a stalled Afghanistan peace process ahead of a May 1 deadline for the final withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops from the country. Biden told ABC in an interview aired Wednesday that he is consulting with allies on the pace of the drawdown. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Credit: Susan Walsh

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Micah Karr

President Joe Biden will visit Columbus as part of his Help is Here tour, his first visit to Ohio as president.

He will visit on Tuesday, March 23 the White House Press Office announced in a release.

The Help is Here tour will highlight how the American Rescue Plan will lower health care costs for many American families, the White House Press Office reported. The visit comes on the anniversary of the Affordable Care Act being signed into law while Biden was Vice President.

Additional details about the visit were not available.

