President Biden to visit Columbus next week

President Joe Biden will visit Columbus as part of his Help is Here tour, his first visit to Ohio as president.
He will visit on Tuesday, March 23 the White House Press Office announced in a release.
The Help is Here tour will highlight how the American Rescue Plan will lower health care costs for many American families, the White House Press Office reported. The visit comes on the anniversary of the Affordable Care Act being signed into law while Biden was Vice President.
Additional details about the visit were not available.