President Biden to visit Columbus next week

FILE - In this Tuesday, March 16, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden waves from the top of the steps of Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Russia is to host on Thursday, March 18, 2021, the first of three international conferences aimed at jump-starting a stalled Afghanistan peace process ahead of a May 1 deadline for the final withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops from the country. Biden told ABC in an interview aired Wednesday that he is consulting with allies on the pace of the drawdown. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Credit: Susan Walsh