Preble County sheriff’s deputy, second driver killed in early-morning crash

A two-vehicle crash killed two people, including a Preble County sheriff’s deputy, in Gratis Twp. early this morning.

The Preble County Sheriff’s Office identified the deputy as 34-year-old Joshua Hamilton from Eldorado. The identity of the second driver was identified as 36-year-old Michael Gayheart II from West Elkton.

Crews responded to reports of a crash involving a sheriff’s cruiser around 4 a.m. at State Route 503, between Gratis and West Alexandria, according to a statement from the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

Hamilton was traveling southbound on State Route 503 in a marked 2018 Ford Explorer, while Gayhart was heading northbound when they collided in a head-on crash.

Hamilton was transported to the Kettering Preble ER Campus in Eaton, where he was pronounced dead. Gayhart also died in the crash. No other individuals were in either vehicle when the crash occurred.

Hamilton has been with the sheriff’s office since May 2022. He worked in the Preble County Jail before he was promoted to road patrol last June, the sheriff’s office said.

He is survived by parents and his 10-year-old daughter.

Both the north and south lanes of state Route 503 were closed as a result of the crash and have since reopened.

The Ohio Highway Patrol is handling the crash investigation.

