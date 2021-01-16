Powerball jackpot worth $640 million available to win tonight

The cash value of the jackpot is estimated to be around $478.7 million, Powerball’s website states. Last Wednesday, Jan. 13, a $556 million dollar jackpot was available, but nobody won.

Ohio Lottery’s website shows that the odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292,201,338. Participants can also win smaller amounts, such as $1 million, $50,000, $100, $7 and $4, the website shows.