Powerball jackpot worth $640 million available to win tonight

Tonight, Powerball is giving away an estimated jackpot of $640 million. The numbers will be announced at 11 p.m. tonight, their website shows. Polls close at 10 p.m.
The cash value of the jackpot is estimated to be around $478.7 million, Powerball’s website states. Last Wednesday, Jan. 13, a $556 million dollar jackpot was available, but nobody won.
Ohio Lottery’s website shows that the odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292,201,338. Participants can also win smaller amounts, such as $1 million, $50,000, $100, $7 and $4, the website shows.
The winning numbers for the jackpot were 4, 19, 23, 25, 49, 14, the website shows. Nobody won the jackpot, but a person Virginia won $2 million and people in California, Colorado, Georgia, Michigan, New York and Texas won $1 million.