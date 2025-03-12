Potential impact of federal workforce cuts on Ohio, region illustrated in 3 graphs

It was also the highest monthly total since July 2020 when 262,649 cuts were announced, according to Challenger.

The government led all sectors in job cuts in February.

“With the impact of the Department of Government Efficiency [DOGE] actions, as well as canceled government contracts, fear of trade wars, and bankruptcies, job cuts soared in February,“ Andrew Challenger, the firm’s senior vice president, said in a statement.

Below are three graphics that illustrate just how much the nation, Ohio and the region rely on the federal government as an employer.

Federal jobs by congressional district

A recent Associated Press graphic gives estimates of the size of the federal workforce in each congressional district.

District 10 here in Ohio has more than 22,100 workers, about 6% of the workforce. (District 10 is made up of Montgomery, Greene and part of Clark counties.)

Ohio federal workforce, by agency

Among federal agencies, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs had the most civilian employees in Ohio — 17,930, according to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management. The Dayton VA Medical Center alone has more than 2,300 full-time employees.

The VA recently laid off more than 1,400 probationary employees in what it called “non-mission critical positions,” which the department said should save about $83 million annually.

The VA is considering eliminating about 80,000 jobs across the department’s national footprint. The VA had about 482,000 employees in September.

Federal workers, by local county

Closer to home, Southwest Ohio could be hit hard by further cuts. Labor data indicate that nearly one in four federal civilian employees in Ohio are in Montgomery, Greene and Miami counties.

Through February this year, according to Challenger’s count, the government has cut 62,530 people, an increase of 41,311% from the 151 cuts announced through February 2024.

Many of the cuts are happening in the East and the Midwest.

The Midwest region saw a 61% increase in job cuts from 25,722 in 2024 to 41,506 in 2025, according to Challenger. The largest increase happened here in Ohio, jumping from 3,651 to 22,592, a 519% increase.