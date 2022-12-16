Population growth: Remembering when Springboro ‘was really a country town’

At the crossroads of the two state highways, there was an IGA grocery, a hardware store, a drug store, a beauty shop, a drug store, and an arts-and-crafts store, Bray said. Along Main Street, there were a few small businesses such as a restaurant, auto shop and a post office.

“When I moved here, there was hardly any traffic on Main Street,” she said.

Over the years, new subdivisions and a new shopping center, Midway Plaza near the interchange of the fairly new Interstate 75 and Ohio 73, arrived. She has seen businesses and a lot of people come and go over the years.

Bray said Springboro began to grow after Bill Covell was appointed city manager in 1982.

“He figured out ways on how to develop land,” she said.

One of Covell’s major accomplishments was the development of the publicly owned Heatherwoode Golf Club. He left the city in 1993 and died in 2012.

Bray said even with all the growth over the past 60 years, she believes “we’re growing at the right speed.”