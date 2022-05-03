Pop duo including local grad advances to ‘American Song Contest’ finals

The “American Song Contest” is based on the “Eurovision Song Contest” and features artists representing 50 states, five U.S. territories and the District of Columbia, each performing original music to win the vote for best song.

Ni/Co is representing Alabama, where Jones once lived and went to school.

Jones and Brillhart gained popularity starting in 2019 through their YouTube videos, which have accumulated over 40 million views.

Jones is the son of Mary Irby-Jones, a former editor of the Dayton Daily News and current Midwest regional editor for USA Today’s regional newspaper network, overseeing Kentucky, Indiana and Illinois.