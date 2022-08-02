Polls now open for today’s unusual election

Voters will cast ballots today in party primaries for Ohio statehouse seats, determining which candidates will move on to the general election in November. There are competitive races in Greene, Butler and Warren county districts, with candidates in some other areas running unopposed.

Other issues on Tuesday’s ballots include changes to the city charter in Xenia, school levies in Clark County’s Clark-Shawnee district and Butler County’s Ross district, and races for the state central committee of the Republican and Democratic political parties.