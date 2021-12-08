journal-news logo
Police, school taking precautions after social media post threat made at Franklin High School

A student reported seeing a threat on social media for Franklin High School. Police and school officials are investigating and taking necessary precautions to protect students and school personnel.
Caption
By , Staff Writer
21 minutes ago

Franklin City Schools officials are investigating an alleged threat against students and staff at Franklin High School.

At about 9:10 a.m. today, school officials said a student reported seeing a post on social media containing threatening remarks about a potential school shooting this afternoon.

Explore‘I started to cry’: Franklin students describe active shooter training involving blanks

School administrators and police are working to investigate the alleged threat. After multiple students were interviewed, it was determined that there was no threat safety of students and staff of Franklin High School, school officials said.

As a precautionary measure, there will be additional support from the Franklin police at student dismissal, said Police Chief Adam Colon. The safety of the students and staff will always be our focus, school officials said.

About the Author

ajc.com

Ed Richter
Follow Ed Richter on facebookFollow Ed Richter on twitter

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 35 years, with the last 30 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. An award-winning journalist, Richter covers local news and governments in Middletown, Monroe, Franklin, Carlisle and Franklin Twp.

