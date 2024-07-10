BreakingNews
Police looking for Warren County woman

1 hour ago
Franklin police are asking for help in finding a missing Warren County woman.

Billie J. Winkle, 53, was reported missing on Monday by relatives to the Franklin Division of Police.

She was last reported to be heard from at 2 p.m. Friday.

Winkle may be driving a 2009 Silver Infiniti G37 with the license plate HXS3978.

