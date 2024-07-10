Police looking for Warren County woman

Franklin police are asking for help in finding a missing Warren County woman.
Billie J. Winkle, 53, was reported missing on Monday by relatives to the Franklin Division of Police.
She was last reported to be heard from at 2 p.m. Friday.
Winkle may be driving a 2009 Silver Infiniti G37 with the license plate HXS3978.
In Other News
1
Ohio marijuana growers, processors to be first to operate in...
2
Winning $1M Mega Millions ticket sold at area UDF
3
Report: Warren Co. tourism fueled by Kings Island, casino has $1.7...
4
Florence community mourning deaths following mass shooting
5
Ohio bill would limit drivers license suspensions for non-driving...