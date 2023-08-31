Police: Lebanon dirt bike driver killed after being rear-ended in Warren County

One man is dead after a crash in Warren County, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

The crash caused a significant impact to morning traffic, including schoolbound traffic headed to Little Miami High and Middle Schools, investigators said.

Police said the crash happened around 5:20 a.m. Thursday morning near U.S.22/state Route 3 and Stubbs Mill Road.

According to Hamilton Twp. police, the driver of a 2022 Honda Accord was heading east on U.S. 22 when he rear-ended an off-road dirt bike operated by 43-year-old Travis Collins of Lebanon.

The driver of the Honda was not injured, but Collins was taken to Bethesda North Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing. Police have not said whether the driver of the Accord will face charges.