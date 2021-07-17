Police ask for help finding local business owner, missing since early Friday

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public help finding missing local business owner Heidi Bruce.
Bruce and her husband own Deja Brew on Harshman Road in Riverside.
Bruce is 77 years old and five feet, two inches tall. She weighs around 120 pounds and has blonde hair and brown eyes.
She drives a gray 2016 Ford Escape with Ohio license plate number DW15CR.
The sheriff’s office said Bruce was last seen at about 3 a.m. Friday morning when her husband returned home from work. Bruce and her husband live in Franklin Township in Warren County.
She was scheduled to meet with a vendor at the business at 8:30 a.m. However, at 10:30 a.m., the husband was alerted by the vendor that she never arrived.
If anyone has any information on Bruce’s location, they are asked to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 513-695-2525.