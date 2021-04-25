Pilot dead after small plane crash at Richmond Municipal Airport

The pilot of a small plane has died after a crash at the Richmond Municipal Airport in Indiana, FOX 59 reported this morning. The pilot was identified as a Richmond man.
The Richmond Palladium Item newspaper reported that Judson J. Costlow, 78, died at the scene, according to Sgt. Coley McCutcheon of the Indiana State Police. Costlow was the only person aboard the plane.
Costlow took off shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday for a flight to Arizona to visit family members, McCutcheon told the Palladium Item. The plane crashed into a field just south of the airport and caught fire.
Investigators had yet to determine what caused the plane to crash, the Richmond newspaper reported. Federal Aviation Administration investigators were expected to arrive at the scene Sunday afternoon. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate with the state police’s assistance, the Palladium Item said.
According to the FAA, a single-engine Aerotek A240 crashed after departure a half-mile south of the Richmond Municipal Airport.
Indiana State Police dispatchers did not have any information about the cause of the incident.