PHOTOS: Train accident and hazardous release in Ohio

Local News
By
55 minutes ago

The derailment of a Norfolk Southern train on Feb. 3 and subsequent fire and release of hazardous material in Ohio is raising questions about train safety.

The Dayton Daily News investigated train safety in the wake of the derailment. Here’s what we found:

ExploreOhio among worst in nation for train accidents and hazardous material spills, our investigation finds

