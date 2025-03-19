PHOTOS: Great Miami River flooding

040525 Great Miami River level
040525 Great Miami River level
040525 Great Miami River level
040525 Great Miami River level
040525 Great Miami River level
040525 Great Miami River level
040525 Great Miami River level
040525 Great Miami River level
1 / 8
The level of the Great Miami River is up after several days of heavy rain Saturday, April 5, 2025 near the Ohio 122 bridge in Middletown. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF