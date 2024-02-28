PHOTOS: Donald Trump Jr., Vivek Ramaswamy rally in Butler County for Republican Senate candidate Bernie Moreno

A crowd gathered to rally for Bernie Moreno, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024 at Lori's Roadhouse in West Chester Township. Donald Trump Jr. and former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy joined in supporting Moreno. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
A rally for Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Bernie Moreno in Butler County featured Donald Trump Jr., and Vivek Ramaswamy on Wednesday at Lori’s Roadhouse in West Chester Twp.

The three Republicans running for U.S. Senate on Ohio’s March 19 primary ballot are Westlake businessman Moreno, state Sen. Matt Dolan of Chagrin Falls and Secretary of State Frank LaRose of Columbus.

The winner will face U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, a Democrat who has been in the senate since 2007 and is unopposed in the Democratic Party primary.

