PHOTOS: Black Friday shopping in southwest Ohio

Black Friday shopping 2024
Black Friday shopping 2024
Black Friday shopping 2024
Black Friday shopping 2024
Black Friday shopping 2024
Black Friday shopping 2024
Black Friday shopping 2024
Black Friday shopping 2024
Black Friday shoppers
Black Friday shoppers
Black Friday shoppers
Black Friday shoppers
1 / 12
Black Friday shoppers entered Cabela’s in Centerville and were greeted by employees passing out gift cards on Nov. 29, 2024. MARSHALL GORBY / STAFF