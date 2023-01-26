PHOTOS 2023 developments: ‘flying car’ test facility, Spooky Nook, factories, warehouses, apartments in Dayton region

X
2023 developments: 'flying car' test facility, Spooky Nook, factories, warehouses, apartments in Dayton region

Local News
By
1 hour ago

This month experts across the Dayton, Springfield and Butler County region weighed in on the economic outlook for 2023, expressing general optimism but also worries about the impact of inflation, high interest rates, workforce issues and a possible recession.

Economic development projects are happening across the region new developments from Honda and Intel are coming to Ohio as well.

“The beauty of Dayton is that we are very well diversified and we have become more diversified over the years, where we used to be so heavy in manufacturing, so heavy in automotive,” said Dave Dickerson, partner and president of Midwest market at Miller Valentine Construction of Dayton. “Obviously we have a huge resource in the market with Wright-Patt. It continues to grow and provide a lot of ancillary services. Companies want to be located close to it.”

To see more of what the experts had to say see the four-part series listed below:

ExploreDayton region economic outlook for 2023 is positive though tinged with recession worries
ExploreRegional economic outlook: Mild to moderate recession possible in 2023, local experts say
ExploreLocal residents and businesses will still feel sting of inflation and higher interest rates in 2023
ExploreAttracting and keeping skilled workers remains top issue for Dayton region in 2023

